Representing Border 04/10/21
Tonight on a special edition of Representing Border Peter MacMahon presents highlights of Saturday's official opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament. The programme includes the best of the music and speeches from the Queen and the First Minister. And Greg Hoare interviews Parliament's Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone on the significance of the ceremony.
