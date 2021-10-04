West Cumbrian coal mine campaigners expected for planning inspector visit

Campaigners for and against a proposed coal mine in West Cumbria are expected to turn up as a planning inspector makes a site visit.

It comes at the end of a three week inquiry into plans for Woodhouse Colliery in Whitehaven.

The group, 'We support West Cumbria mining' (WSWCM) are in favour of the proposals as they say it will bring hundreds of local jobs.

John Greasley from WSWCM said "There has been a small band of protesters voicingtheir opinions, mainly people from out of the county, however, our supporters cannot wait to welcome the panel and voice our support for this much needed, world class project"

Those who are opposing the plans have argued that it will increase global warming.

Pressure has been growing on the Government as it is set to host the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow in November.

The mine, which would be the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years, has been opposed by leading scientists and climate crisis activists like Greta Thunberg.