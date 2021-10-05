The family of a footballer from Cumbria who was allegedly attacked in Australia have said his condition has deteriorated as he fights for his life.

Twenty-six-year-old Danny Hodgson is seriously ill in intensive care in Perth, Western Australia after being assaulted last month.

Danny is a former Carlisle United youth player and now plays for the Edith Cowan University football team in Joondalup, Western Australia. He was allegedly attacked and suffered severe head injuries at a railway station after spending the day with his teammates.

Last week his family said he had had an infection and a bleed on his brain but that he was able to open his eyes.

They have issued a new statement though, in which they have said his condition had deteriorated.

This statement said:

Our beautiful Danny remains in the ICU at Royal Perth Hospital fighting for his life. Unfortunately more bleeds on his brain and ever-present blood clots have seen his condition worsen over the past few days and he has had several additional surgeries and procedures. Family of Danny Hodgson

Following his injury, a GoFundMe appeal was set up by his friend Steve Barton, with the aim of supporting him and his girlfriend financially.

His family said that someone was with him at all times in hospital.

They added: "The incredible staff at Royal Perth Hospital continue to support our decision to do everything possible to save Danny and we will forever be grateful for their compassion, understanding and skill.

"We know the medical prognosis is as serious as it gets, but this is our Danny. He has never given up and neither will we."

They also urged people to continue sending their best wishes.

To the people of Western Australia and the UK who have been travelling this heart-breaking journey with us, we ask you to keep sending love and strength to Danny Hodgson. We will never stop hoping and praying for the miracle that our boy deserves. Family of Danny Hodgson

