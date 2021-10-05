Cumbrian dad walks with two others to raise awareness of mental health

A Cumbrian dad is walking 300 miles to try to get more people talking about mental health. Andy Airey lost his daughter Sophie three years ago to suicide. He's joined with two other fathers to raise over £50,000 for the charity PapyrusSuicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 and the 'Three Dads Walking' hope to draw more attention to the help and support that's available to save lives.

Sophie Airey

Andy Airey joined what he calls the club no-one wants to join in December 2018, with the death of his 29-year-old daughter Sophie.

The day we found Soph's body was shattering. The world crumbles around you and absolutely nothing makes sense. Suicide being part of our family just didn't make sense. You know it's something that's out there, it's something you hear of and it happens to people and it's very sad but it's not part of our family and suddenly it was. Andy Airey

Sophie had been planning to run a half marathon. Her dad ran in her place, supporting Papyrus, a charity helping families and preventing suicide.He said: "She had been trying to get me to run it with her but I was trying to ignore her and some of her friends were going to run it - they'd been training with her and were going to carry on and run it. And so I thought well I'd better do it with them. I went out everyday and did something, not brilliant training but it just became a habit to go out and do something: walk, run, bike. Being outside and being out on the fells whatever you're doing is just so therapeutic."

Andy and Sophie Airey.

Andy was spreading Papyrus' message that suicide in young people is preventable and we can all do more by talking to each other.

"We didn't see it coming and so many families we've talked to who've lost children to suicides exactly the same: it absolutely side-swipes you. It comes out of the blue and there's not been a warning that this was coming down the line.

"You know I myself went through a very dark period in 1996 and somebody talked to me and that saved me, it really did, but up until that point I was smiling on the outside and you know you put on a fantastic front - easy to put on a front and easy to keep everything hidden away.

Soph like many of us, and certainly many of the families that we talk to say the same things: young people looked normal, seemed happy, seemed engaged with what was going on but obviously inside they were really hurting. Andy Airey

"We, between us, talked about not blaming ourselves and not carrying guilt and not reviewing the last conversations and actually being involved with Papyrus and their message of hope that really does keep you moving forwards."Andy became friends with Mike Palmer and Tim Owen who lost their daughters Beth and Emily last year.They'll walk 300 miles between their homes from Penrith to Norfolk.It's already raised £50,000. But it's not about the money.

He said: "The real output was talking about suicide prevention and talking about mental health and introducing people to Papyrus.

"Suicide is the biggest killer of under 35s in the UK, which I was gobsmacked to find. You know the fact that the most dangerous thing in young people's lives are themselves. It's not drugs; it's not knife; it's not gangs; it's not car crashes. It's suicide. That should focus the minds and bring Government resources and mental health to the fore because preventative action's got to be the way."Their daughters will undoubtedly be part of the conversations they'll have for 300 miles. And that is perhaps the strongest weapon in beating the biggest killer of under 35s: talking.

A list of organisations which provide mental health support.

The NHS in North Cumbria says anyone struggling with their mental health or concerned for a loved one can find more help and information at https://www.stopsuicidenenc.org/

Useful numbers:

Samaritans: 116 123

CALM Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

Papyrus Hotline: 0800 068 41 41

Childline: 0800 1111

You. Mind Crisis Messenger: 85258

The Silver Line: 0800 4 70 80 90

Every Life Matters: 07908 537541

Combat Stress: 0800 138 1619

Shout Crisis text: 85258

Mind Line Cumbria: text 81066

