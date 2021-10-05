Representing Border 05/10/21

Play video

On tonight's programme - The Health Secretary unveils a £300 million package to support health and social care. Peter MacMahon speaks to the former chief Executive of NHS Scotland Paul Gray about the difficult winter ahead. Also on the programme we'll report from the Conservative conference where the Scottish Secretary accuses the SNP of irresponsible nationalism for boycotting a cross-border transport review. Tom Sheldrick interviews Alister Jack on what the review would mean for local roads and he questions him on fuel and labour shortages which Mr Jack insists aren't the result of Brexit.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: