Covid-19 rate falls again in D&G as health bosses praise vaccine youth take-up

Covid-19 cases have fallen in Dumfries and Galloway and health bosses in the district have also praised the rate of vaccine take-up among younger teenagers there.

In the week ending Sunday October 3, there was a total of 490 new coronavirus cases, which is a drop from down from 504 the week before, itself a fall rom 538 the week before that. Numbers of identified close contacts of cases decreased by 1,004 to 935.

And on the first day of the roll-out through schools, a total of 1,006 pupils took up the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Director of public health Valerie White said: “Any further reduction in the number of new Covid cases in Dumfries and Galloway is welcome, but the decline we’re seeing is at a fairly slow rate.

“We know that Dumfries and Galloway has had much lower rates in the past, and that these can be achieved if we keep following the good advice aimed at reducing transmission of this virus from person to person."

She added:

What has been achieved in bringing numbers slowly down from where they were should be very much welcomed, but there is still much further we can go. Reducing case numbers means reducing the current impact this has on individuals in terms of risk to their health, on local communities and businesses, and on services like education and health and social care. Valerie White

Dr Nigel Calvert is immunisation co-ordinator for Dumfries and Galloway, said: “We’ve seen a continued fantastic response to the offer of Covid-19 vaccinations within Dumfries and Galloway.

“Currently, 96 per cent of all adults aged 18 plus have received a first dose against COVID, but we’re continuing to urge every single eligible person to give full consideration to taking up the opportunity.

“The flu vaccination programme is continuing at pace, and with an offer to those being called forward to receive their Covid booster jag if they are eligible – being more than six months from their second.”

Dr Calvert added:

It is possible that we will see a higher rate of flu this year, along with other respiratory illnesses, compounded by the fact that people have not been exposed to these due to protective measures against the coronavirus. Nigel Calvert

