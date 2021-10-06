First-of-its-kind windfarm opens in Dumfries and Galloway

Play video

Report by Bruce McKenzie

A wind farm which is the first of its kind was officially opened today in Dumfries and Galloway.

Crossdykes Wind Farm, near Lockerbie, is made up of 10 turbines and has cost £50m, with the ability to power up to 45,000 homes.

The local community will have stake of up to five per cent stake in the development, which will guarantee a multi-million pound income stream over the life of the windfarm.

It has been constructed by developer Muirhall Energy and was opened today by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson MSP.

