Protests at college in Dumfries and Galloway enter second week

Staff at the SRUC Barony Campus in Dumfries have entered a second week of protests.

They are demanding a review of their current pay and want a new salary grading.

Today EIS union reps from Glasgow have joined the picket line including Deborah Shepherd, who said: "We have asked and asked and asked for nearly a decade and we still don't have a fair pay structure, these guys are paid several thousand pounds less than FE and HE lecturers across the higher education sector, they get paid less than the local school teachers"

Lecturers are concerned that staff at other SRUC sites are treated differently and hope changes will come soon so they avoid further disruption for students and to classes. One, Lindsay Ferguson, explained:

Unfortunately I believe the management have forced me into this, we have been waiting nearly ten years for them to sort out our grades, we are working besides people, colleagues, who are all on different terms and conditions, what I want is a pin date, a structure, so we can all be fair. Lindsay Ferguson

The SRUC issued the following statement in regards to the protests,

“We are disappointed by the actions of the EIS leadership. We have made strong progress in these areas and EIS have been involved and consulted every step of the way.

“We encourage the EIS to re-engage with our agreed internal dispute mechanism, including the ongoing offer of external mediation to resolve any specific concerns they may have.

“We are fully committed to a review of pay and grading, which has already started. We have made a significant offer to our trade union partners on a pay increase for all employees for 2021/2022.

“In July 2019 SRUC agreed to conduct a review of pay and grading with our three trade unions. Legal advice that followed stated that as a starting point any pay and grading review must be underpinned by a rigorous job evaluation process. The only significant delay since then was due to the global pandemic and a joint arrangement to pause while all parties responded to the crisis.

“In April 2021, SRUC in collaboration with trade unions – including EIS – restarted the project with a joint procurement exercise to appoint a pay and grading specialist consultancy.

“In July we completed this process with agreement from all to award the contract for this work to ECC a not-for-profit consortium of Higher and Further Education organisations and a leader for job evaluation and pay and grading. Work began immediately to prepare a project plan and framework.

“The approach set out has been widely used across the HE/FE sector by 140 organisations and has evaluated the roles of more than half a million employees. This is a tried and tested approach. All the expert advice is that this process will take close to two years.

“This week, these documents were presented to our three trade unions. EIS were aware of the timeframe to develop these documents and our wish to work on this project in collaboration with our trade unions to develop the specifics.

“We have always engaged openly and fairly with our trade unions partners and our doors remain open. We look forward to working with them to discuss what’s best for employees, students, and the future of SRUC.”

