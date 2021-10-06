Representing Border 06/10/21

Play video

On tonight's programme, The Prime Minister promises investment into South of Scotland roads as he makes his pitch to level up and reshape the UK economy. But, how will a speech that glossed over benefit cuts and cost of living increases play north of the border?

Peter MacMahon speaks to the former Scottish Tory spin doctor Andy Maciver.

Also tonight, The Supreme Court rules that two bills passed by MSPs were an overreach of Holyrood's powers and that the legislation on children's rights and local government was outwith the remit of the Scottish Parliament. The SNP's accused of engineering a constitutional clash, but the Deputy First Minister says it shows the weakness of devolution. Peter MacMahon questions John Swinney.

