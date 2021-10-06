Further arrests in Ryan Kirkpatrick investigation

Officers investigating the death of Carlisle man Ryan Kirkpatrick have made three further arrests.

Today, Cumbria Constabulary said a 31-year-old man from Dumfriesshire had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody. Last night, Cumbria Constabulary said a 31-year-old man from Carlisle has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and that a woman aged 26 from Carlisle has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have since been bailed pending further enquiries. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 11. Police are continuing to investigate the death, with the enquiry staffed from a Major Incident Room. Officers continue to encourage anyone with information regarding the death of Mr Kirkpatrick to come forward.