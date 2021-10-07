GPs speak to ITV Border about working pressures

Play video

Report by Andrew Misra

Doctors in Cumbria have told ITV Border that they are are 20 per cent busier than normal as they deal with the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On top of that, staff are facing abuse - particularly directed towards receptionists working in local surgeries.

A surgery in Maryport - featured in Andrew Misra's report - has found new ways of offering patients care.

Cumbria's public health director Colin Cox has also spoken about the pressures the county's GPs are under.

Play video

Read more: