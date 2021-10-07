Representing Border 07/10/21

Play video

On tonight's programme, we report on the big changes coming for the way we heat our homes as the Scottish Government unveils plans for greener cleaner buildings.

Ahead of their party conference we also consider what difference Greens are making in government. Peter MacMahon asks the party co-leader Lorna Slater if she's sacrificing principle for power.

Plus this week's commentators, Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson discuss the Greens Ministerial roles and this week's Conservative Party conference.