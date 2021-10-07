Six million pound boost to A&E services in north Cumbria

A huge boost of £6 million is being invested in hospital Accident and Emergency services in north Cumbria.

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (NCIC) is making the investment in the A&E departments at the Cumberland Infirmary and West Cumberland Hospital as part of its urgent and emergency care improvement plan.

The Trust says the investment is being made "to maintain safety in the department and will enable us to increase the nursing and medical workforce to meet the significant rise in demand."

Last year, the Trust was issued with a warning notice by the CQC over safety standards in the department. Since then, the clinical teams took "swift action to deliver rapid improvements in patient safety including improvements in triage and ensuring clinical oversight where we do experience delays."

How will the money be spent?

The Trust saysit will significantly increase the nursing and medical workforce in the departments including over 30 nurses, 60 healthcare assistants and additional senior medical decision makers. The posts are actively being recruited.

Over the last 10 years the Trust has seen a 25% increase in demand and admit it has impacted on their safety and efficiency.

Since last year, we have already made a lot of improvements in our processes and are starting to see the impact of this but the additional funding to ensure safer staffing levels will ensure we can provide the excellent services we want to. Dr Emma Farrow, Emergency Medicine Consultant at NCIC