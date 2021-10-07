Two more people arrested in Ryan Kirkpatrick investigation

Two more people have been arrested following the death of Carlisle man Ryan Kirkpatrick.

This brings the total number of people arrested in the investigation to 13.

Mr Kirkpatrick was found dead in Carlisle in September.

Both of those arrested today were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were a woman who is 50-years-old from the Dumfries area and a woman who is 28-years-old from Carlisle.

A 31-year-old man from Dumfriesshire who was arrested yesterday has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Anyone with any information has been asked to come forward. They can contact Cumbria Constabulary online or by calling 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

