West Cumbria's Gary McKee set to take on 365 marathons

Play video

Gary McKee speaks to our presenter Ian Payne

West Cumbrian runner Gary McKee has announced he is going to spend every day next year running a marathon.

He wants to raise £1m for West Cumbria Hospice at Home - a charity which helps people who want to spend their final days in their own home - and Macmillan Cancer Support.

To achieve this, he will be looking for five people to sponsor his vest each day and also wants to involve local schools in his efforts.

Mr McKee, 51, from Cleator Moor, is no stranger to running challenges.

This year he ran 110 marathons in as many days, clocking up more than 3000 miles for his favoured charities. If his 2022 challenge is successful, he will run more than 9,500 miles.

He was shortlisted this year for the Regional Fundraiser of the Year at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Read more: