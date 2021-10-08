Borderlands City of Culture bid fails
Our region's bid to become the UK City of Culture has failed.
The Borderlands region - which is made up of the council areas of Cumbria county, Carlisle city, Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders and Northumberland - was one of 20 places around the country hoping to get the title in 2025.
Today though the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) - which delivers the title with the devolved assemblies - published it longlist of eight and it did not include Borderlands.
Our region's bid was submitted by South of Scotland Enterprise, a development agency, on behalf of its local authorities.
Professor Russel Griggs, who chairs the group, said:
Prof Griggs also gave his best wishes to the remaining entrants. The winner will be announced next year.
Read more: