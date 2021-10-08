Borderlands City of Culture bid fails

Our region's bid to become the UK City of Culture has failed.

The Borderlands region - which is made up of the council areas of Cumbria county, Carlisle city, Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders and Northumberland - was one of 20 places around the country hoping to get the title in 2025.

Today though the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) - which delivers the title with the devolved assemblies - published it longlist of eight and it did not include Borderlands.

Our region's bid was submitted by South of Scotland Enterprise, a development agency, on behalf of its local authorities.

Professor Russel Griggs, who chairs the group, said:

While disappointed that we have not made the 2025 UK City of Culture longlist, it has still been a thoroughly worthwhile exercise. It has helped showcase our passion and ambition to the rest of the country, particularly around the twin crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change. Professor Russel Griggs, South of Scotland Enterprise

Prof Griggs also gave his best wishes to the remaining entrants. The winner will be announced next year.

