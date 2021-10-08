New book tells the full story of the deep sea rescue of two men from Cumbria
Report by Emma Sweeney
The full story of a how two men from Cumbria were rescued from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean is being told for the first time.
In August 1973 the engineers - Roger Chapman and Roger Mallinson - were on a routine dive to lay transatlantic telecommunication cables when their mini-submarine sank to a third of a mile below the surface of the sea.
After three days and several failed attempts, it fell to a team from Vickers Oceanics in Barrow to complete the job.
The men just had 12 minutes of oxygen left when they were finally resurfaced - in what remains the world's deepest-ever submarine rescue.
Almost 50 years on, this incredible story been documented in a new book, The Dive by journalist Stephen McGinty.
The recent launch brought together members of the rescue team with Mr Mallinson - Mr Chapman has died. Though half a century a century may have passed since his ordeal , the passage of time hasn't affected his gratitude.
He said:
Read more