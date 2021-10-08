James Bond star Daniel Craig donates £10k to Cumbrian dad's charity walk

James Bond star Daniel Craig has made a £10,000 donation towards a charity walk three fathers are completing to raise awareness of mental health.

One of the men taking part Cumbrian dad Andy Airey who will be walking 300 miles to try to get more people talking about the subject. This route goes from Penrith to Norfolk, covering the homes of the three dads.

He lost his daughter Sophie three years ago to suicide and with the two other fathers hopes to raise more than £50,000 for the charity Papyrus.

This afternoon Payprus announced that Mr Craig had made the donation via its Twitter feed.

The tweet said: "What an amazing way to send Tim, Andy and Mike on their way, as they start their 300-mile walk tomorrow, in memory of their daughters, Emily, Sophie and Beth."

Mr Airey told ITV Border that he was "stunned" by the news.

Obviously it is something that he cares about. I have no idea why. The more folk we can get behind us the further theh message will go. Andy Airey

The latest Bond film No Time to Die opened in cinemas last week. It is the fifth film in the spy series to star Mr Craig and he has said it will be his last in the role.

In the last month he has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and made an Honorary Commander in the Royal Navy. He has previously spoken about how playing James Bond had given him anxiety.

