Man dies after crash in Dumfries and Galloway

A man has died following a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

This happened at around 4.10pm yesterday on the B729 Dunscore to Carsphairn road, just south of Dunscore, near Throughgate.

A black Citroen Nemo van travelling north left the roadway and ended up in a field. The driver - who was the only person in the vehicle - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland closed the road was closed in both directions for several hours to investigate. It reopened at 9.45pm.

Sergeant Jonnny Edgar of Police Scotland’s road policing unit said:

Our enquiries are ongoing to understand why the van left the road and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time. The van was travelling north towards Dunscore and we’re eager to hear from anyone who may have seen it prior to the crash, or witnessed the collision itself. Sgt Jonny Edgar, Police Scotland

Sgt Edgar also urged people to check their dashcams in case they contain footage which could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 2355 of October 7, 2021.

Read more: