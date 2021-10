Carlisle United Football Club have confirmed that head coach Chris Beech has left the club with immediate effect.

Gavin Skelton and Eric Kinder will take temporary charge of first team affairs.

The club says it would like to thank Chris for his efforts over the past two years and will provide further updates in due course.

The Cumbrians lost 3-0 away to Bristol Rovers yesterday, and currently sit just two points above the relegation zone.