Man found dead after woman assaulted in Cumbria

A man was fond dead in west Cumbria after a woman was assaulted following a road collision.

The crash happened in the Woodend area of Egremont at about 2.30pm yesterday.

The woman - in her 40s - and a child of secondary school age were hit be a red Kia Rio.

The driver of the vehicle - a man in his late 20s - left the car and assaulted the woman. Cumbria Constabulary said she "suffered stab wounds to her arm" but her injuries were not life threatening and she was taken to Cumberland Infirmary Carlisle.

The child, who suffered minor injuries, was also taken to hospital as a precaution and discharged.

Police received another call just before 2:44pm to a report of a single vehicle crash on St Bees Road, which involved a red Kia Rio.

Officers attended and located a man in a woodland area. The man in his late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and officers have said there are no suspicious circumstances.

Police have asked anyone with any information to come forward by contacting officers on 101.

