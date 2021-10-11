Play video

Report by Ryan Dollard

The Carlisle United team which made its way to Wembley in the 1990s has reunited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their appearance at the national stadium.

In 1995 The Blues had a successful season. They won the old Third Division and reached the final of the Football League Trophy.

The match ended in defeat, with Birmingham City winning 0-1 after extra time.

It was the first time though that a Blues squad had made their way to Wembley and the team has become iconic to United fans.

At the weekend almost the whole squad gathered with fans in Carlisle. This celebration was due to take place last year to mark 25 years since the final but this was delayed until 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For some it was the first time meeting up with their old team mates in more than two decades, with many saying they had fond memories of their time in Cumbria.

Carlisle means everything. When you look back over numerous years we've had a lot of history, a lot of good times so it's always good to see the boys. Rod Thomas, Carlisle United 1993-97

With the team currently struggling, it was a reminder of happier times for The Blues.

