Interview by Ryan Dollard

Workington Town's head coach Chris Thorman has said he is relishing the chance to showcase Cumbrian rugby league next season after his team secured promotion to the Championship.

Yesterday's 36-12 win over Doncaster in the League 1 play-off final means that next season Workington, Whitehaven and Barrow will all be in rugby league's second tier, which Chris hopes will showcase the talent which is in the county.

He said: "It's important that we get those games back on for the credibility of Cumbrian rugby league. It doesn't put the area on the map but it makes me realise and it should make everyone else realise that there are plenty of good rugby league players in this area."

Thorman also praised the work his team put in to secure the victory at Derwent Park.

Highlights from the match

Workington took the lead with just a minute of play with a try from Joe Brown, which was then converted by Carl Forber.

Town managed stop Doncaster getting into the lead for the rest of the match and by the final hooter Conor Fitzsimmons, Forber, Matty Henson, Marcus O'Brien and Brad Holroyd had all scored a try each, all of which were successfully converted.

Doncaster saw Liam Johnson and Ollie Greensmith score tries, which were successfully converted by Matty Beharrell but never really looked like challenging Town's dominance.

The head coach described himself as "super proud" adding "in this sport you get what you deserve, and they deserve it".

He also said the atmosphere inside Derwent Park had contributed to the victory.

It's absolutely bouncing and that's what it should be like every single home game. Chris Thorman, Workington Town

The club also took to social media to praise the players and fans for everything they had given the club this season.

It said: "Well done lads. A great end to a difficult season. This is for all Town fans who’ve done it tough and for those that we’ve lost over the last 18 months."

