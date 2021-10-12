Carlisle United: Chris Beech 'disappointed' at parting ways with club
Former Carlisle United boss Chris Beech has accepted responsibility for The Blues' performances during his time in charge, describing himself as "disappointed" that he has parted ways with the club.
He also thanked the team's player, staff and fans following his departure from Brunton Park.
His proudest achievement was getting the club to the top of League 2 in December, which he felt gave fans a lift in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Beech made his comments in a statement issued through the League Managers Association.
He left the club on Saturday after the club suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Bristol Rovers.
In the statement Mr Beech said:
He gave named thanks to many people at the club including chairman Andrew Jenkins, joint owner John Nixon and director of football David Holdsworth
Mr Beech also handed out "huge plaudits" to the coaching staff for "endless hours and hard work" as well as back office workers at the club.
He added:
Mr Beech also talked about the inspiration he received from the players and supporters during the pandemic.
He also said he hoped that the player sales which had happened during his time in charge would help the club have a secure financial future.
