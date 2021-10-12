Carlisle United: Chris Beech 'disappointed' at parting ways with club

Former Carlisle United boss Chris Beech has accepted responsibility for The Blues' performances during his time in charge, describing himself as "disappointed" that he has parted ways with the club.

He also thanked the team's player, staff and fans following his departure from Brunton Park.

His proudest achievement was getting the club to the top of League 2 in December, which he felt gave fans a lift in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beech made his comments in a statement issued through the League Managers Association.

He left the club on Saturday after the club suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Bristol Rovers.

In the statement Mr Beech said:

I am disappointed that things haven’t worked out the way we all intended, it has certainly not been due to lack of effort or desire on anyone’s part, but I appreciate that in football, the person picking the team is ultimately accountable for success and failure. Chris Beech

He gave named thanks to many people at the club including chairman Andrew Jenkins, joint owner John Nixon and director of football David Holdsworth

Mr Beech also handed out "huge plaudits" to the coaching staff for "endless hours and hard work" as well as back office workers at the club.

He added:

To the players, past and present, who have worked under me at Carlisle, thank you for your contributions as individuals, committed to delivering the core values that we want representing the football club, as we chase that three-point feeling week after week and hopefully, in one way or another you’ll feel you’ve grown, improved and learned to be better on and off the pitch. Chris Beech

Mr Beech also talked about the inspiration he received from the players and supporters during the pandemic.

I’m proud to have taken the football club to the top of League Two, in December last year, from where we were when I walked in the building and to have given people something to be proud of, encouraged by, and passionate about, during the most challenging time society has seen during my lifetime, through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like you all, I was inspired by the football we played and what I believed we’d go on to achieve. Chris Beech

He also said he hoped that the player sales which had happened during his time in charge would help the club have a secure financial future.

