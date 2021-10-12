Hundreds gather for Carlisle funeral of Ryan Kirkpartick

Play video

Report by Matthew Taylor

Hundreds of people gathered in Carlisle today to pay their final respects to Ryan Kirkpatrick.

The service took place at St Elisabeth's Church in the Harraby area of the city.

The church was full to capacity and those who could not get inside stood on the streets outside as they remembered Mr Kirkpatrick.

The service culminated with dozens of blue balloons being released into the air and as the hearse containing Mr Kirkpatrick's coffin was driven away there was a round of applause for him.

His relatives had described him as "the light" in the family, adding that he was "funny, strong, loving and charming" with a "cheeky smile".

The 24-year-old died after being stabbed outside Carlyle Court in the centre of Carlisle on September 18, just two days before his birthday.

Cumbria Constabulary described this as a "targeted" attack and a total of 13 arrests have been made to date.

These arrests include two men wanted for questioning in connection with Mr Kirkpatrick’s death who were detained in the Republic of Ireland on European arrest warrants. Both are being held in custody and are due to appear before an Irish extradition court on Friday.

An inquest into Mr Kirkpatrick's death was opened this morning and suspended pending criminal proceedings.