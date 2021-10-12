More than 1,600 cannabis plants seized in west Cumbria
More than 1,600 cannabis plants have been seized following a police operation in west Cumbria.
The plants were found in Egremont, at a property in Bookwell at 8.35am.
Three men were all arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.
They remain in custody this evening.
Detective Inspector Hayley Wilkinson said: “The public are likely to see a larger-than-normal police presence around this property as our enquiries continue.
Police can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Read more: