More than 1,600 cannabis plants seized in west Cumbria

A generic photo of a police officer taking notes.
Police have seized several cannabis plants in Egremont. Credit: PA Images

More than 1,600 cannabis plants have been seized following a police operation in west Cumbria.

The plants were found in Egremont, at a property in Bookwell at 8.35am.

Three men were all arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

They remain in custody this evening.

Detective Inspector Hayley Wilkinson said: “The public are likely to see a larger-than-normal police presence around this property as our enquiries continue.

Police can be contacted on 101.  Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

