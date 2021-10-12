More than 1,600 cannabis plants seized in west Cumbria

More than 1,600 cannabis plants have been seized following a police operation in west Cumbria.

The plants were found in Egremont, at a property in Bookwell at 8.35am.

Three men were all arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

They remain in custody this evening.

Detective Inspector Hayley Wilkinson said: “The public are likely to see a larger-than-normal police presence around this property as our enquiries continue.

We take all suspected drugs cultivation seriously and would continue to urge anyone who has any suspicions about any buildings that might be used for illegal purposes to come forward with information. DI Hayley Wilkinson, Cumbria Constabulary

Police can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

