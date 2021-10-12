Scottish Borders groups come together to tackle malnutrition in older people

Play video

Report by Jennifer Cordingley

Malnutrition among older people in the Scottish Borders is being targeted by a new alliance which is the first of its kind in Scotland.

Groups including Scottish Borders Council and NHS Borders are working with charity Food Train's Eat Well Age Well project, which aims to tackle the issue, thought to have gotten worse during the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of isolation.

This campaign is aimed at increasing conversations about nutrition and weight loss in order to identify need. The charity has pointed out that asking a series of simple questions can secure earlier intervention for those aged 65 and over who live in their own homes and are at risk.

Supporters hope other authorities across Scotland will follow suit.

Experts at Eat Well Age Well estimate that between 20 per cent and 30 per cent of older people in Scotland are suffering or at risk of malnourishment and that these numbers could be increasing.

The alliance in our region, which also has the support of third sector groups, care organisations and social landlords, will see staff trained to spot the signs of malnutrition, to help identify the need for help and point people towards support that should prevent problems from getting worse.

Laura Cairns, Food Train's Eat Well Age Well project manager, said:

We have long said that malnutrition among Older People is under-recognised and under-reported. Increased screening action and early identification of malnutrition in the Scottish Borders will help address that and create an example that we hope can be rolled out across Scotland. Laura Cairns, Food Train

She added: "We have real concerns that the social isolation brought about for Older People by Covid-19 that the prevalence of malnutrition is increasing, making the timing of this work crucial."

The National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) - a UK Government body - is funding an evaluation into its impact on the health of older people as well as on staff and services which support them.

Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, Scottish Borders Council's older people's champion, said: "This is vital work that will help improve the lives of Older People. Malnutrition is a serious health risk and I am pleased that we are leading the way with this programme, which is about encouraging and using preventative measures rather than relying on rapid responses when people become ill.

By identifying those who are at risk of malnutrition sooner, we can better support and signpost our older people and their families towards proper help so that we can return them to health. Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, Scottish Borders Council

The screening checks involve asking an older person four questions on personal or family concerns, unintentional weight loss, clothes or rings becoming looser and a loss in appetite or interest in eating. For those who answer "yes" or "don't know" their risk factors are assessed and advice on next steps given.

Pilot projects on the use of this checklist - known as the Patients Association Nutrition Checklist - have taken place but the Borders alliance is the first time Eat Well Age Well has worked with agencies on this scale.

Fiona Doig, Head of Health Improvement and Strategic Lead for ADT at NHS Borders, said:

Malnutrition in Older People is a public health issue that requires a collective understanding and approach to ensure Older People are supported to stay well in their communities. Many of our community-based social activities with a role for keeping people well and physically active stopped as a result of the pandemic. It is vital that we work together to support isolation recovery. Fiona Doig, NHS Borders

She added: "Remember that weight loss is not an inevitable part of ageing and it is always worth asking an older adult some gentle questions about their dietary intake and any recent, unintentional weight loss if you are concerned".

