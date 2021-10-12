Suspected 'substantial' cannabis factory found in central Carlisle
Police in Cumbria have seized several plants from what officers have described as a "suspected substantial cannabis factory" in Carlisle.
This has been located in a disused building in West Walls, in the city centre,
Two men have been arrested and are in custody following an investigation launched this afternoon.
The force has asked motorists to avoid West Walls and its junction with Victoria Viaduct as the road is closed as investigations continue.
