Tributes paid to man who died following crash on Cumbrian road
Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a crash on a Cumbrian road.
Joshua Robertson, 22, from Carlisle, was a passenger in a Ford Transit when it collided with a BMW 1 Series on Friday.
This crash happened on A689, near Brampton, just before 6.15pm.
His family have issued a statement through Cumbria Constabulary.
It said:
Officers are continuing their appeal for witnesses who haven't already spoken to police and were in the area who saw either a white Ford Transit or a blue BMW 1 series. They have been asked to contact PC 2052 Whatman from the serious collision investigation unit. Anyone with information relating to this incident can report it online here, quoting incident number 230 of October 8. You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Read more: