Tributes paid to man who died following crash on Cumbrian road

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a crash on a Cumbrian road.

Joshua Robertson, 22, from Carlisle, was a passenger in a Ford Transit when it collided with a BMW 1 Series on Friday.

This crash happened on A689, near Brampton, just before 6.15pm.

His family have issued a statement through Cumbria Constabulary.

It said:

Our hearts have been shattered and we will miss him dearly, with the only comfort that he is back with his mother who we sadly lost last May. Rest heavenly our precious boy. Josh was the most generous, kind person you could ever meet, and he would do anything for anyone. He adored his little sister Olivia-Rose and Olivia-Rose adored her big brother Joshy. She will miss him greatly. Family statement

Officers are continuing their appeal for witnesses who haven't already spoken to police and were in the area who saw either a white Ford Transit or a blue BMW 1 series. They have been asked to contact PC 2052 Whatman from the serious collision investigation unit. Anyone with information relating to this incident can report it online here, quoting incident number 230 of October 8. You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

