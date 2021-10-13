Lack of care staff sees Dumfries and Galloway respite centre shut its doors

Play video

Report by James Mahon

A Dumfries respite centre has closed due to a lack of social care staff.

The facility was run by Leonard Cheshire and supported young adults with mental and physical disabilities. It provided overnight care and local families are concerned about the closure.

Alison Douglas - who works as a nurse in Dumfries while also supporting her 29 year old daughter who is autistic - understands that the region has a lack of health care professionals.

She said: "We have to just wait and see whether or not it will open as the thought of it closing all winter with no respite, it doesn't bare thinking about, it's the only time my husband and I get time on our own"

The whole care sector at the moment, the staffing is terrible, so many people are off, I totally understand where Leonard Cheshire are coming from but it doesn't change our situation, carers all over are taking the brunt of this Alison Douglas

In a statement to ITV news Leonard Cheshire explained that the staffing shortages were "unprecedented" and they would be redeploying their care staff elsewhere.

“Due to unprecedented staffing pressures facing the social care sector, LeonardCheshire have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close our Atkinson Road respite service in Dumfries. This decision has been taken after careful consideration and consultation with the people we support and our employees.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care added that they are aware of the families affected and are now monitoring the staffing shortage impact.

A spokesperson said:

Social Work are aware of the families affected and are working supportively with the provider during the closure to monitor the impact of this temporary measure while Leonard Cheshire works to address this staffing shortage. Families continue to be kept informed and update. Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care

Disability activist Sanjeev Mann said what has happened in Dumfries is just one example of a wider issue facing Scottish social care.

Now it is not just the fact that you can't get the hours, it is that you can't get the staff. Sanjeev Mann

