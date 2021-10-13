Lack of care staff sees Dumfries and Galloway respite centre shut its doors
Report by James Mahon
A Dumfries respite centre has closed due to a lack of social care staff.
The facility was run by Leonard Cheshire and supported young adults with mental and physical disabilities. It provided overnight care and local families are concerned about the closure.
Alison Douglas - who works as a nurse in Dumfries while also supporting her 29 year old daughter who is autistic - understands that the region has a lack of health care professionals.
She said: "We have to just wait and see whether or not it will open as the thought of it closing all winter with no respite, it doesn't bare thinking about, it's the only time my husband and I get time on our own"
In a statement to ITV news Leonard Cheshire explained that the staffing shortages were "unprecedented" and they would be redeploying their care staff elsewhere.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care added that they are aware of the families affected and are now monitoring the staffing shortage impact.
A spokesperson said:
Disability activist Sanjeev Mann said what has happened in Dumfries is just one example of a wider issue facing Scottish social care.
Read more: