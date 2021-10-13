Man dies after crash near Aspatria

A man from Cumbria has died following a crash on the B5301 road near Aspatria.

The 34-year-old, who was from Aspatria, was the driver of a black Vauxhall Vectra, which was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

This crash happened at 9.50pm on Monday and resulted in the road being closed for a forensic investigation.

Cumbria Constabulary have asked anyone with any information to come forward.

They can contact officers online here quoting or by phoning 101 quoting incident number 268 of October 11. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

