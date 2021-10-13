Mountain rescue warning after two deaths in first two weeks of October

The first two weeks of October have been "exceptionally busy" according to the Wasdale Mountain Rescue team, after two deaths in October so far.

The service was called out to 12 incidents in the first nine days. Five of these occurred on a single day, all within 4 hours of each other. The incidents included two trauma, one medical emergency with the remaining nine being searches for lost and missing walkers. All of the rescues have been on Scafell and Scafell Pike, two of the highest mountains in England.

Two of these rescues were fatalities and the Team said their "hearts go out to the families and friends of the two walkers involved". They thanked Duddon and Furness MRT and to Keswick MRT who responded throughout this period with additional team members and to the Cockermouth MRT who also offered their support. In addition, they thanked the Great North Air Ambulance crew, the North West Ambulance Service and the two Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopters from Caernarfon and Prestwick.

Following these events, the service has released a timely reminder "that we are now approaching winter when the weather conditions change dramatically and those wishing to venture on the fells need to be well prepared, especially as the hours of daylight are reducing and temperatures falling."

The service added context, noting weather during the nine hour rescue on 6 October changed dramatically as evening approached. They said it was appalling weather preventing flying and causing massive disruption to evacuation and communications.