New phase of Carlisle flood defences complete and 'winter ready'

Report by Ralph Blunsom

A new phase of a flood protection scheme which "will provide one of the highest standards of protection in the country" to Carlisle has been completed.

This has seen the raising of existing flood defences, embankments and flood walls along with the construction a new flood wall in the Bitts Park area.

The Environment Agency has said this phase of the project - the Carlisle Flood Risk Management Scheme - will provide extra protection for more than 80 properties. It has been described as "watertight and winter ready" by the organisation.

To mark the occasion, Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the agency and officials from Carlisle City Council have visited the scheme today.

This coincides with the publication of a new Environment Agency report highlighting the vital importance of adapting to the impacts of the climate emergency, including investing in measures to reduce the impact of flooding.

In the report to the Government, the agency makes the case for being prepared for the inevitable effects of climate change as well as making efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency said:

I am delighted that another key milestone in the Carlisle flood scheme has been completed and is now ready to protect homes and business from flooding this winter. It is vital that every effort is made to become more resilient to the effects that the climate emergency is having on our local towns, cities and communities. Sir James Bevan, Environment Agency

He added: “That’s why the Environment Agency is investing a record £5.2 billion in 2,000 new flood and coastal defences to better protect 336,000 properties across England by 2027. But we cannot do this alone. Alongside partners like Carlisle City Council, we will continue to worth with others to help communities adapt to more extreme weather and increasing sea levels we are experiencing."

The new scheme aims to prevent flooding in Carlisle.

Stewart Mounsey, Cumbria flood and coastal risk manager for the Environment Agency, also commented on the scheme.

He said: “The community of Carlisle have seen first-hand how devastating flooding can be. That’s why I’m so pleased to see phase two of this flood scheme is ready ahead of this winter.

This complex flood scheme will provide one of the highest standards of protection in the country, and we will continue to work with all our partners and the community to improve Carlisle’s resilience to flooding in future. Whilst we can never guarantee that there will not be flooding, we hope that this scheme will bring peace of mind to people who live and work in Carlisle. Stewart Mounsey, Environment Agency

John Mallinson, the leader of Carlisle City Council, added: “We have seen the devastation that flooding can cause and we support any measures that strengthen our defences.”

