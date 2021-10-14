Almost 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 in Cumbria
Almost 3,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cumbria over the last seven days.
This is an increase of of 392 - 15 per cent - on the week before, which means the total number recorded in the county in the last week is 2,995.
The greatest increases were seen in the 5-11 and 12-18 age groups - 1, 293 and 1,966 new cases per 100,000 population respectively. This was, however, a seven per cent drop in the number of new cases amongst 12-18-year-olds compared to the previous week.
The 70-79 age group experienced the greatest proportional increase of 78 per cent, which equates to 69 new cases.
Cumbria County Council is concerned by the rise in such a high-risk age group.
Claire King, consultant in public health for the council, said:
“Cases of Covid-19 are continuing to steadily increase across the county and although they’re being driven by the younger age groups, we’re now seeing this translate into increases amongst older age groups – which we know are the most vulnerable to this virus.
She also encouraged anyone offered a vaccine booster to accept it.
The latest vaccine data shows 88 per cent of those aged 16+ have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 84 per cent having received both doses.
