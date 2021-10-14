Almost 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 in Cumbria

Almost 3,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cumbria over the last seven days.

This is an increase of of 392 - 15 per cent - on the week before, which means the total number recorded in the county in the last week is 2,995.

The greatest increases were seen in the 5-11 and 12-18 age groups - 1, 293 and 1,966 new cases per 100,000 population respectively. This was, however, a seven per cent drop in the number of new cases amongst 12-18-year-olds compared to the previous week.

The 70-79 age group experienced the greatest proportional increase of 78 per cent, which equates to 69 new cases.

Cumbria County Council is concerned by the rise in such a high-risk age group.

Claire King, consultant in public health for the council, said:

“Cases of Covid-19 are continuing to steadily increase across the county and although they’re being driven by the younger age groups, we’re now seeing this translate into increases amongst older age groups – which we know are the most vulnerable to this virus.

It’s important to remember that Covid-19 and the risks it brings with it have not gone away. We must continue to do all we can to bring cases under control. Claire King, Cumbria County Council

She also encouraged anyone offered a vaccine booster to accept it.

The latest vaccine data shows 88 per cent of those aged 16+ have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 84 per cent having received both doses.

