Carlisle United's director of football speaks to ITV Border

Interview with Ryan Dollard

Carlisle United's director of football has spoken publicly for the first time since the departure of former coach Chris Beech.

David Holdsworth sat down with ITV Border reporter Ryan Dollard to answer questions about his own future, the club's search for new investment and what he's looking for in United's new boss.

Mr Holdsworth talked about the challenge of speaking to Mr Beech about him leaving the club.

He said: "It was a call to Chris I really didn't enjoy making. A tough morning."

Mr Holdsworth did not directly comment on whether interim boss Gavin Skelton would be the next head coach.

We've got to make an appointment and the board will make that appointment. We will give them as many applicants as we can that we feel should be considered to take this club forward and they'll evaluate that and I hope that can be done, whether it's Gavin Skelton or another person, in the near future. David Holdsworth, Carlisle United

The Blues are third from bottom in League Two but Mr Holdsworth said "relegation is really not something I'm considering".

Carlisle will play Tranmere at Brunton Park this weekend.

