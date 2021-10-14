Man rescued from Lake District gorge he fell down twice
Footage from Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team.
A Cumbrian team has rescued a man who fell more than 10 metres (32.8ft) into Aira Force Gorge in the Lake District.
The man had tried to get himself out of the gorge unsuccessfully and when members of Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team reached him he had been in the water for approximately one hour.
They lowered a rescuer down to the casualty and a rope system was rigged and the casualty was raised onto dry land.
The man was treated for hypothermia and suspected leg and arm fractures before being handed over to the paramedics.
A spokes person for the rescuers said: