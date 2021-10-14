Minor changes proposed for South of Scotland UK parliament seats

Plans have been published for redrawing the map of Scottish constituencies in the UK parliament.

The three seats in the South of Scotland would keep their names and remain largely intact, with small changes to each.

It's part of a regular process to make constituencies roughly equal in terms of population size, so some people's votes don't count more than others.

Under the initial proposals put forward by the Boundary Commission for Scotland:

An area near Dumfries would move from the Dumfries & Galloway constituency into Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale

An area near Galashiels would move from the Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk constituency into Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale

An area near Lanark would move from the Lanark & Hamilton East County constituency into Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale

Proposals from 2016 which would have seen a more fundamental redrawing of constituencies in the South of Scotland were scrapped.

People are now encouraged to have their say on these plans in a consultation over the next eight weeks.

Final changes are due to be confirmed in 2023, ahead of the general election scheduled for 2024.

Initial proposals for Cumbria were published in June, in which the county would still have six MPs, though more significant boundary changes.

Read more: