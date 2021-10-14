Police guard three cordons in Kendal town centre after 'attack'

Three cordons have been set up in Kendal, where a man was hospitalised following an attack overnight.

The man - who is in his 40s and from Birmingham - was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary following an affray which police have said involved "several people". Officers were called to the incident - in the town centre - at 12.15am today.

His injuries included bruising and swelling to his head and are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cordons will remain in place while enquiries remain ongoing. Two are on Stricklandgate and one on Allhallows.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said:

During the incident, a male in his 40s from Birmingham, was arrested for a breach of his bail conditions not related to the incident. Cumbria Constabulary

Police are following several lines of enquiry and have appealed to the public for information. They can contact officers here or by calling 101. Anyone getting in touch should quote incident four of today's date.

People can also report information anonymously through independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

