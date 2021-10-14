Two charged after £1.6m-worth of cannabis found in Carlisle

Two men have been charged with the production of cannabis after £1.6m-worth of the drug was found in Carlisle.

Iljar Jaho, 42, and Andiol Mucolli, 25, both of no fixed abode, appeared in the city's magistrates' court today and were remanded in custody until a later date.

The cannabis was found in West Walls, in the city centre, on Tuesday.

Cumbria Constabulary are still investigating the find and have asked anyone with any information to come forward. They have also thanked those who have already been in contact with them.

Officers can be reached by calling 101. Alternatively, reports can be made to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

