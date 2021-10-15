Carlisle man jailed for serious sexual crimes against children

A criminal whose grotesque crimes came to light after he was door-stepped by so-called paedophile hunters has been jailed for 19 years.

Fifty-year-old Andrew Gordon Chapman was visited at his home by vigilantes who then called police, resulting in his initial arrest, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Chapman’s phone was seized and subjected to forensic analysis which revealed what a judge called “despicable and repulsive” WhatsApp chats. In these he discussed the serious sexual abuse of children and his boasts of what he had done to one of two young victims. One was aged just two or three when his crimes were committed.

A jury heard Chapman carried out sexual crimes against two girls and encouraged them not to tell.

He made repeated denials, pleaded not guilty to seven charges and went on trial at the crown court earlier this week.

But Chapman, an HGV driver whose address was given as Warwick Square, Carlisle, was convicted, unanimously, on all seven counts.

During his sentencing hearing this morning, moving impact statements were read which detailed the profound impact of Chapman’s crimes on the victims.

Judge Nicholas Barker said of the “heart-wrenching” statements, as he handed down a 19-year jail term: “You have ripped up their childhood. You have left a stain and a scar upon them that will be there for ever more.”

Judge Barker also observed of crimes he called “grotesque”:

You have not shown any remorse at all. Your only emotive reactions were your own sense of indignity at being door-stepped by the vigilante group and upon the verdicts of the jury being returned. I am satisfied you care only for yourself. Judge Nicholas Barker

The judge also imposed an extended one-year licence period after concluding Chapman — a man without any other convictions — should be deemed an “offender of particular concern”. He must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars, and his release will only be considered if a parole board deem it is safe.

In addition, Chapman must sign the sex offenders’ register, and comply with the strict terms of a prevention order, both for an indefinite period.