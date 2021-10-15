Dumfries and Galloway group helping more to furnish their homes

Play video

Report by James Mahon

An Annan charity says it is seeing increased demand from people looking for help to furnish their homes.

It comes as new figures show families in Scotland wait an average of 341 days in interim housing and a number of national charities call for more social housing to be built. The organisation, Newstart Recycle is now in its fifth year.

Margaret Walsh, Newstart Recycle volunteer. said:

People will come in for clothes, for baby stuff, for school wear, they go into the free room, that's where the clothes are for children and we just write it all down for them Margaret Walsh

The team have just secured a grant of 5000 pounds to keep going into the winter months and local elected officials have praised the move and the organisation for helping plug the gap for so many struggling in the region.

Councillor Archie Dryburgh, the armed forces champion for Dumfries and Galloway Council, added: "As you can see the vehicles behind us they are a few years old now and they start to break down due to the amount of journeys that the organisation does, we need to get newer up to date vehicles, that helps the situation but it also helps if there is a specific situation where a family needs a specific item, they can buy that online and donate it to the family"

Since the start of October the number of children and single parents asking for support has increased and the team are now working 18 hour days to help. Newstart Recycle remained open with reduced staff during the Covid crisis to help cover for other organisations who had to close their doors

Tony Nisbet, director of Newstart Recycle, said: "We are getting asked from people as far away as Stranraer, have you a wheelchair, we have lent them back to the NHS, to hospitals who have borrowed wheelchairs off us, we have also created a winter clothing project which went crazy"

The organisation can be contacted here.

Read more: