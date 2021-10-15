Calling all comic fans! This year's Lakes International Comic Art Festival gets underway in Kendal on Friday.

The event runs from the 15- 17 October and includes live draws, talks, masterclasses, and, presentations. There is also the chance for fans to get up close to the best comic creators in the world.

This year the festival is looking at how comics can change the world by tackling some of the biggest issues of our time.

There is lots more information on the Lakes International Comic Art Festival website.