Military assistance for NHS Borders

Military personnel are set to help NHS Borders as it deals with pressures caused by Covid-19 and the backlog in treatment which has come about as a result of the pandemic.

The Scottish Government has said that the health board is one of two to receive this support scheduled to be in place between October 19 and November 10, the other is NHS Lanarkshire.

This support will consist of 14 military medics, two nurses and four additional military personnel to help in acute settings. A military driver will provide transport.

In addition, two military medics will oversee operations from the army’s Scottish headquarters in Stirling.

The Government has said the health board is suffering staff shortages and its acute services - which generally provide short-term care - are at full capacity.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf MSP said:

In the NHS Borders and NHS Lanarkshire areas, staff shortages because of Covid-19 are affecting bed capacity and temporary military assistance has been requested to support the boards at this time. Humza Yousaf MSP

Humza Yousaf has warned of increased pressures on the NHS this winter. Credit: NHS Borders

Earlier this year the health board's medical director said it was facing "unprecedented challenges" as a result of the current situation. It has also had to cancel routine operations.

Mr Yousaf added that over winter it was expected that Covid-19 would circulate alongside other respiratory viruses like flu, which would further increase pressure on the NHS.

This military support will allow both boards to support existing staff to reduce waiting times, enhance care and provide a better experience for our patients. As always I would like to thank all those involved in our healthcare systems for their continuing hard work and dedication over this particularly busy time. Humza Yousaf MSP

Read more: