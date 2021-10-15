Three appear in court after "significant" cannabis find in west Cumbria

Three man have appeared in court on drugs charges after what police described as a "significant" number of suspected cannabis plants were found in west Cumbria.

Pien Vo, 39, Hung Tran Xlian, 29, and Dung Van Nguten, 23, all of no fixed abode, appeared at Carlisle's magistrates' court charged with the production of cannabis.

All three men were remanded in custody.

Detectives from Cumbria Constabulary found more than 1,600 suspected cannabis plants at a disused property in Bookwell, Egremont, on Tuesday.

This appearance comes after two other men appeared in the same court charged with the production of cannabis in connection with a separate incident in Carlisle.

Iljar Jaho, 42, and Andiol Mucolli, 25, both of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody.

Police found £1.6m-worth of the drug in a disused building on West Walls, in the city centre.

Officers have asked the public who have suspicions about behaviour at any building to contact them on 101.

