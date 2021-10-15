Three Dumfries and Galloway curlers named in Team GB men's squad

Three curlers from Dumfries and Galloway have been selected to compete for Team GB at next year's Beijing Winter Olympics.

Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan were among the six athletes named yesterday who will be heading to China.

Teammate Bruce Mouat will make history as the first curler to represent Great Britain in two disciplines at the same Olympic Games in Beijing next year.

The 27-year-old skip has been selected as part of the five-strong men's squad and will also partner Jen Dodds in the mixed doubles event. Both Mouat and Dodds are from Edinburgh.

York's Ross Whyte will act as the alternate in the men's team.

The curlers are the first athletes to be named as part of Team GB. Credit: Team GB

These are the first British athletes to be officially selected for the Games in the Chinese capital next February, with the women's team still facing a tough qualifying competition in December to confirm their place.

Mouat and Lammie have played together throughout their senior careers, having won the World Junior Curling Championship together in 2016.

They joined forces in 2017 with cousins Hardie, the team’s vice skip and McMillan, who are continuing a family tradition by becoming Olympians. McMillan’s father, Hammy Sr, played in 1992 when curling was a demonstration sport in Albertville, as well as at Salt Lake City in 2002.

Team GB Chef de Mission for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, Georgie Harland, said:

Being selected for your first Olympic Games is an incredibly exciting moment and it gives me great pride to announce our very first athletes to the team for the Games and welcome such a talented group of curlers to Team GB for Beijing 2022. Georgie Harland, Team GB

