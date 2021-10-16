Cumbria Police apologises for using image of black person on anti-drug leaflet

Cumbria Constabulary says it is aware of concerns raised regarding a leaflet which includes an image of a black person dealing drugs.

A spokesperson said, "The leaflet has been used as part of efforts to gain further information on drug supply within our county.

"Following feedback, the Constabulary accept that this was a poor choice of image. Immediate action has been taken to remove this material from further use and additional processes have been put in place to ensure appropriate imagery is used in future material.

"The Constabulary apologise for the offence this has caused."