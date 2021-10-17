Play video

A Scottish Conservative MP says security must be bettered but contact with constituents must remain the same in the wake of the death of his friend and colleague Sir David Amess.

David Mundell, the Scottish Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, says he spoke to the Southend West MP on Friday morning, just hours before he was killed.

Reflecting on the attack, Mundell insists MPs must remain accessible to constituents but lessons should be learnt when it comes to protecting members and their staff.

We would undermine our democracy if MPs can't see their constituents, can't hear directly from people, that's what our democracy is founded on, on that representation and ability of people to convey their views to their MP. We can't stop that contact but we've got to have a basis obviously in which it's secure, in which MPs and their staff feel safe. David Mundell MP

On Friday, Sir David Amess was stabbed while holding a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea. The attack is being treated as a terrorist incident by the police.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, says questions are being asked over the safety of members of Parliament, and the speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, confirmed that police are contacting all MPs to check their security.

Representatives across the Borders region paid tribute to Sir David Amess on Friday.