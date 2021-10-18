Campaign launched to make Cumbria UK's most deaf aware county

Play video

Report by Bairbre Holmes

Cumbria Deaf Association are campaigning for Cumbria to become the most deaf aware county in the country. It comes after the pandemic has left the deaf community feeling more isolated than ever before.

Many profoundly deaf sign language users - who can hear very little or nothing at all - struggle to read English. It is very difficult to comprehend how language works without being able to hear it. That makes learning to read written text extremely challenging.

This creates a problem accessing everything from online shopping to mortgage applications. During the pandemic a lot of medical information and details about restrictions and lockdowns was out of reach.

Deafness is a spectrum and varies from from slight hearing difficulties to total deafness. Those with a hearing impairment who can read English still struggle with accessing information.

Luke Burnip, a volunteer with Cumbria Deaf Association teaches some basic British Sign Language phrases

Much of what we learn is incidental; overheard conversations or picked up from a radio in the background.

So when phrases like social distancing, self-isolating and furlough started to be used many with hearing loss struggled to comprehend what they meant in their new contexts.

Cumbria Deaf Association’s campaign is encouraging small actions that can break down barriers between the hearing and deaf communities.

The groups manager Caroline Howsley says: "Ask the person who you are dealing with how they like to be supported. They will be very happy to share what you can do. Never make an assumption about someone who is deaf, because their deafness is very different to the next person."

Service user William Turner said: We’re all human, we just communicate in a different way. I want hearing people to recognise that. Please have patience, please support us, please use gestures, think about your lip patterns, slow your speech down and pass notes.”

Caroline also suggests changes businesses can make: “Look at the way your environment is set up. For example, in a cafe or a restaurant, if it’s open plan it can be hard to hear because the echo is too great. It would be really helpful to have a quiet area that is well lit so you can lip read.”

