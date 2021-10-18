Carlisle's Eden Valley Hospice celebrates 30th birthday

Play video

Report by Ralph Blunsom

This week marks the 30th anniversary of the Eden Valley Hospice in Carlisle.

It took in its first day patients this week back in October 1991 though residential patients didn't start until the following spring.

Since it opened, the hospice - which has more than 100 full-time staff - has estimated that it has cared for 12,000 patients and their families.

It costs £4.1m pound each year to run and three-quarters of that comes from charitable donations and fundraising.

The hospice is also the home of Jigsaw, Cumbria's only children's hospice.

