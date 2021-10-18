Members of the British Armed Forces have arrived in the Scottish Borders to provide assistance to the region’s health service.

The aim is to reduce pressure on staff caused by the Covid pandemic.

Around 90 army medical personnel and support staff will be working on the front line of Scotland's NHS.

In the Borders, 21 people, made up of two Nurses, 14 Medics, four General Duties personnel, and a Driver will assist NHS Borders.

The support personnel will be from the Royal Navy but the medically qualified staff will be from the Army.

The Armed Forces in Scotland as always stand ready to support civil society in Scotland and the rest of the UK. The ability of trained military healthcare professionals and their support team to deploy at short notice and provide short term support to cover a critical gap shows the utility of the Armed Forces and the strength of the ongoing relationship with partner civilian organisations Brigadier Ben Wrench, Commander Joint Military Command Scotland

They have been bought in upon request by the Scottish Government and will remain on hand until 11 November.