Armed forces prepare to support Acute Healthcare Services in the Borders
Members of the British Armed Forces have arrived in the Scottish Borders to provide assistance to the region’s health service.
The aim is to reduce pressure on staff caused by the Covid pandemic.
Around 90 army medical personnel and support staff will be working on the front line of Scotland's NHS.
In the Borders, 21 people, made up of two Nurses, 14 Medics, four General Duties personnel, and a Driver will assist NHS Borders.
The support personnel will be from the Royal Navy but the medically qualified staff will be from the Army.
They have been bought in upon request by the Scottish Government and will remain on hand until 11 November.